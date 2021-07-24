ICSE/ISC results 2021: Candidates waiting for their Class 10, Class 12 results 2021 don’t need to wait any more. As per the latest updates from CISCE the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2021 to be released today on the official website i.e. cisce.org and results.cisce.org at 3 PM.

Just after the declaration of the exam results 2021 candidates willing to check their results need to visit the official website and enter the required information in the blank space including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit the details online to check their results.

Due to the huge visitors on the official website some of the candidates may face technical issue in checking their results. In such case candidate need to keep calm and try to get connected with the ICSE result website in a short interval of time.

Apart from online candidates can also check their results via SMS service. For this candidate need to send a SMS with the ‘Unique id’ to 09248082883 in the following format for ICSE (Unique ID) and for ISC (Unique ID).