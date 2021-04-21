The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of an alternative criteria.

“Given the present worsening situation of the Covid19 pandemic in the country,

the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier, stands withdrawn. The safety and well-being of our students and teaching faculty is of topmost priority and paramount importance,” said Arathoon.

“We are committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion as well as the date of declaration for results will be announced later,” he said.

The CISCE has advised schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started. “In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest,” Arathoon said, adding

that the status of class 12 exams remains same.

Last week, the CBSE had cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams.