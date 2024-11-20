ICC T20 rankings: Tilak breaks into top-10; Pandya reclaims No.1 all-rounder’s spot

Tilak Varma’s sensational returns in South Africa, including two scintillating centuries, helped him break into the top-10 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings, while Hardik Pandya has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men’s T20I all-rounders rankings after making significant contributions to his team’s successful, 3-1 series triumph over the Proteas.

It is Pandya’s second time at the top of this list this year, the first time following India’s T20 World Cup victory in the USA and West Indies. Pandya moved two places to reach the top with 244 rating points, swapping places with England’s Liam Livingstone who slipped to third place with 230 points, just one point shy of Nepal’s Dipendra Airee, who holds second place with 231 points.

Tilak Varma’s record-shattering exploits with the bat for India saw him leap 69 slots to take over third place with 806 points, his skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who fell one spot to take fourth. Sanju Samson also made significant gains after his remarkable back-to-back centuries, jumping 17 spaces to 22nd place among the batters.

Advertisement

South Africa’s Marco Jansen shot up 65 spots to reach a career-best 14th position among the all-rounders, with his captain, Aiden Markram moving up one place to number nine. Their teammate, Tristan Stubbs continued his rise among the batters, rising three places to 23rd.

The bowlers list saw a lot of movement as well with Australia’s Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis making significant gains following their three-match series sweep against Pakistan. Zampa rose five slots to third place with 693 points, while Ellis mounted 15 slots to 11th, on 628 points.

India’s Arshdeep Singh went up three places to ninth position (656 points), with teammate Axar Patel sailing 10 spots to 13th (632 points), while Pakistan’s Haris Rauf went from 24th to 20th with 601 points. Marco Jansen also featured with a 20-slot jump to 25th place among the bowlers with 576 points.