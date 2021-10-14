IAS Punya Salila Srivastava Appointed As Additional Secretary in PMO

The Central government has appointed IAS officer Punya Salila Srivastava has appointed IAS Punya Salila Srivastava as Additional Secretary in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on a lateral shift basis for the next two years.

A 1993-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Srivastava is the female IAS officer who addressed the briefings on behalf of MHA in the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2001, she was given the President’s silver medal for her work in Census Operations. In addition to that, she also had a Commendation certificate from Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for her leadership qualities in 2014.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) took the decision to give new responsibility to Srivastava “for the balance tenure of her Central deputation upto November 2, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”, mentions Ministry of Personnel order dated October 13.

“Appointment of Ms Punya Salila Srivastava, IAS ( AGMUT: 1993), currently Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office on a lateral shift basis for the balance tenure of her Central deputation i.e. upto November 2, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order reads.