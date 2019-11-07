Indian Administrative Officer Kannan Gopinathan, who quit his job after Centre abrogated Article 370 and imposed an unprecedented lockdown in Kashmir, received a memorandum for departmental inquiry issued by the Union Home Ministry to him two months after he submitted his resignation.

Gopinathan, who was the collector of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he resigned, has been accused of insubordination.

On Tuesday, in a series of tweets Gopinathan criticised the government of India and requested it to restore the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

So they emailed me the chargesheet. Well @HMOIndia, I know it must be tough as you are unable to manage what’s happening between lawyers and police right under your nose. So in the interest of the nation I do not want to trouble you more in your weak time. I acknowledge receipt. https://t.co/JKgtdOcWE5 — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) November 6, 2019

An official from Daman had called him and asked him for his address. The official reportedly told him that he would receive a chargesheet. When Gopinathan said he did not own a home and lived in a rented place, the chargesheet was emailed to him.

Gopinathan went on to say, he had been told not to use any political influence. “Who is capable of politically influencing Ministry of Home Affairs other than Amit Shah?” he asked. “Now if only I could influence him. But let me try anyway. Sir, please restore fundamental rights in Kashmir.”

These are the charges. Same as the memo. 1. Did not putt up file in time

2. Did not complete underground cabling project in time

3. Did not submit tour report for relief work in Kerala

4. Did not apply for PM excellence award

5. Submitting file directly to Administrator Scary! pic.twitter.com/LMrJvrlY0u — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) November 6, 2019

Gopinathan said it was no wonder that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been allegedly upset with bureaucrats for wasting the first five years of his government. “After five years of enlightened leadership one would expect you to be masters in intimidation and targeted harassment at least,” said the former IAS officer.

Next is that they are upset that I did not continue in Daman after submission of resignation. Fakeer aadmi hu na ab. Jhola uthake chal pada. Fakeeri yaad hoga. Don’t feel bad. If Daman administration needs help to I still offer my services. Pro-bono though. pic.twitter.com/c4GjQQxu7t — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) November 6, 2019

The Home Ministry had earlier issued him a show-cause notice on July 8 after receiving a proposal from the UT government for allegedly “indulging in various acts of omission and commission”, including “act of insubordination” and “dereliction of duty.”

The Home Ministry had said Gopinathan had submitted his reply to the notice on July 31 before submitting his resignation, saying he had carried out his work with honesty and diligence and hence “I request that the proposal to initiate disciplinary action may kindly be dropped and filed.”

The IAS officer replied to the show-cause notice on July 31, denying charges of insubordination, dereliction of duty and dilatory tactics.