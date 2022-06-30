Follow Us:
IAF rescues Israeli tourist from high altitude village in Ladakh

Braving strong winds and adverse flying conditions the pilots rescued the Israeli national. The patient is in a local hospital and is stable, the spokesman added.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | June 30, 2022 11:39 am

Photo: SNS

The IAF has rescued an Israeli tourist from a high-altitude remote village of Ladakh where she was having breathing problems, said a defence spokesman on Thursday.

Giving details, the spokesman said that on the evening of 29 June, Pilots from the helicopter unit based at Air Force Station Leh, evacuated Pnina Kuperman, an Israeli national having difficulty in breathing, from a remote high-altitude village Hangkar in the Zanskar valley.

