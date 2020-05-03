Two Indian Air Force Helicopters on Sunday showered flower petals over two hospitals in Jaipur to felicitate the doctors & healthcare workers associated with the fight against COVID-19.

The showering of flower petals was done over two hospitals in Jaipur namely Sawai Mansingh Hospital & Rajasthan University of Health services from 10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m., said Col Sombit Ghosh, defence PRO, Rajasthan.

On this occasion, state health minister Dr Raghu Sharma and additional chief secretary health Rohit Kumar Singh were present at the SMS hospital.

They were accompanied by hospital superintendent Dr D.S. Meena. All of them were seen clapping when the copters showered petals over the hospital.

However, there was no social distancing seen in the hospital premises on the occasion.

Flower shower at SMS hospital #Jaipur #IAF huge morale booster for health workers, a doctor friend rang up, was so inexplicably schmaltzy @IAF_MCC @adgpi @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/gg2hGbvpYN — Gp Capt MJA Vinod(retd) 🇮🇳 (@MjaVinod) May 3, 2020

The armed forces expressed their gratitude to all “corona warriors” by conducting flypasts and showering petals on hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in different parts of the country.

On Saturday, a rehearsal was conducted by two copters of Indian Airforce in Jaipur to shower petals over the hospital.