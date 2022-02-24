IAF, Army join search for 6 persons missing in snow

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army were on Thursday deployed to trace the six persons who have gone missing in the snow in the remote Margan Top near the Warwan area of the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division.

IAF helicopters have been pressed into service to trace these persons who went missing somewhere around the Margan Top, a high mountain pass, during heavy snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jawans of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Army were combing the area on foot. However, the IAF was forced to suspend the search because of bad weather. Helicopters will resume the search operations when the weather improves, said an officer.

The missing persons were reportedly on their way to Warwan in Kishtwar on foot from Anantnag in Kashmir where they were engaged as labourers.

The missing persons identified as Ajaz Ahmad Koka, Mohammad Akbar Koka, Ghulam Nabi, Gulzar Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad and Idrees Ahmad were residents of Choidraman Warwan.

Officials said that three teams have been dispatched to trace the missing persons in the high altitude area.

Accumulation of about 6ft snow on the Kishtwar side has made the search operations difficult and as such rescue efforts were also being made from the Anantnag side.

Reports said that one of the missing person Mohammed Akbar Koka spoke to his wife over the mobile phone on Tuesday at about 9 pm, but there was no contact thereafter.