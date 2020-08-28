Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for a speedy recovery from his ill health.

Shinzo Abe has cited ill-health for his resignation from the post which he held for a significant period. He said that he needed to be treated for a flare-up of his intestinal disease.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery.”

The development comes after Abe’s visit to a Tokyo hospital twice over the past two weeks, fuelling speculation that his health has deteriorated.

This is the second time that the Prime Minister is stepping down from his post over a medical issue. In a familiar scenario, Abe had stepped down just one year into his first term, in 2007, over health problems.

He was subsequently diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which he said, upon his return to office in 2012, was under control with the help of a new medication.