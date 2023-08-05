I was not shared intelligence input on violence: Haryana Home Minister

Saying the Nuh riots were pre-planned, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said he was not shared any intelligence input on the July 31 violence and even the Director General of Police (DGP) informed him that “they also don’t have the information”.

“I was not shared any intelligence input. I had even asked the ACS (Home) and the DGP and they said they also don’t have the information,” Vij told the media.

“Now, a video is going viral in which a CID inspector claimed that he knew everything in advance. If he knew, then who did he inform about this,” Vij said on Nuh violence.

The state Home Minister smells big game plan behind the violence.

“People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fired…All this is part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done,” he said.