I do not exploit my religion for personal gain: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that though he was committed to his faith, he wouldn’t exploit his religion for personal gain.

Addressing a public gathering at the Mokokchung district of Nagaland on the fourth day of `Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, the Congress leader said, “I do not exploit my religion for personal gain. I am committed to living by the principles of my faith, which, to me, means showing respect, avoiding arrogance, and refraining from spreading hatred.”

Underscoring the significance of the northeast region of the country, he affirmed, “We wanted to convey that the northeast is as vital as any other part of India, and its importance is not diminished by its smaller population.”

Reflecting on his previous ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the Congress MP expressed his intention to undertake a similar journey from east to west.

Addressing the Naga problem, Gandhi stressed the need to resolve it through dialogue and understanding. In this context, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “There is a problem that requires resolution, but the prime minister lacks the necessary conversation, listening, and effective implementation of a solution.”

The Nagaland insurgency, one of the country’s oldest, involves tribal groups seeking autonomy, a separate constitution, and a distinct flag. Although a peace accord was signed in 2015 during the BJP-led government, the issue persists.

In a critique of the prime minister’s credibility, Gandhi remarked that promises, particularly those related to education and employment, have not been fulfilled during the nine years of Modi’s tenure. He pointed out that people are disturbed by the unkempt commitments.

During his yatra in the Mokokchung district, Gandhi also interacted with bikers.