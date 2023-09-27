‘I am not part of…’: On Nijjar killing allegations, EAM S Jaishankar’s response

Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has reiterated Government of India’s stance on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations linking New Delhi to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, saying that it was not in New Delhi’s policy and Ottawa should provide specific evidence.

“We told the Canadians that this is not the government of India’s policy. Secondly, we said if you have something specific and if you have something relevant, let us know. We are open to looking at it…The picture is not complete without the context in a way,” Jaishankar said at the Council for Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday.

When asked about the so called intel that prompted Trudeau to level allegations of judicial killing of a “Canadian citizen” against India, Jaishankar said that he was not the right person to be asked that question for he is neither part of the Five Eyes or the FBI.

“I’m not part of The Five Eyes, I’m certainly not part of the FBI. So I think you’re asking the wrong person,” he said.

According to a top US envoy, the intel on Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing was shared among Five Eyes members. The Five Eyes is a group of intelligence agencies comprising Canada, the US, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada remained strained for the last few months, they, however, plummeted after Trudeau’s allegations with both countries expelling each other’s intelligence agencies’ respective country’s heads.

New Delhi has also asked Ottawa to have parity in its diplomatic strength in the country citing their “interference in India’s internal matters”. India has also suspended visa services for Canadian nationals in view of security threats to its High Commission and Consulate offices in Canada.