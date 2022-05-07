Hygge Energy inks MoU with THINK Gas to set up ‘Zero Emission Electric Mobility’ Solution

Hygge Energy has signed an MoU with THINK Gas, an operator of CNG Stations in India, to set up Hygge’s “Zero Emission Electric Mobility” solution the latter’s CNG stations.

Hygge’s software solution, which maximizes usage of renewable energy for the purpose of EV charging, will be installed at THINK Gas’s CNG station in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, followed by other locations under consideration.

The solution comes with the Hygge EV mobile app that enables planning and management of EV charging stations, as well as tracking of payments and carbon credits.

This will be a big step by Hygge for unlocking a $15 billion carbon trading market for service providers offering CNG and EV charging services in India, which will make these businesses profitable.

Hygge’s system will enable India to take the lead in the carbon market, commensurate with the outcomes of COP26 and the growing interest in Indian policy circles towards creating a well-defined carbon trading system.

Hygge’s technology enables tracking, measurement, optimization, allocation and accounting of renewable energy for EV charging, and makes it a profitable business for EV charging operators and DISCOMs alike.