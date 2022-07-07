Hyderabad woman hit by car, attempt to murder suspected

In a suspected case of an attempt to murder, a woman was critically injured when a car rammed into her in Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar area.

On Wednesday, the event took place in the Chintalmet neighborhood inside the boundaries of the Rajendra Nagar police station of the Cyberabad commissionerate.

On Thursday, a CCTV video of the event quickly became popular on social media. An automobile is seen traveling quickly and striking a woman who is observed crossing the road. The woman wearing a burqa was launched into the air and collapsed a short distance away.

The 19-year-old is reportedly in critical condition at the hospital where she was brought, according to police.

Police opened an investigation and looked into whether it was a traffic accident or a murder attempt. The video showed that the driver of the automobile intentionally struck her as he swerved to the left and accelerated away. A few seconds earlier, the male driver of the automobile is seen reversing it after seemingly observing the woman’s movement in the rearview mirror.

A few onlookers called the police, who arrived quickly and moved the victim.

Police were trying to trace the vehicle and identify the person who was at the wheels. They were also waiting for the woman to recover to be able to record her statement. Police officials were also recorded statements of the woman’s family members as part of the investigation.

(with inputs from IANS)