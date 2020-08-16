The capital of Telangana, Hyderabad city have been flooded at many places due to incessant rains over the last three days. As the weather department has warned about more rains for the next three days, many areas of the state are at high alert.

In its weather warning for the southern state, IMD in Hyderabad said, “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy to very heavy rain are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on August 16.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, yesterday asked officials to be on alert in view of heavy rains in the state and told ministers to stay put in their respective districts and have regular coordination with the officials.

Several tanks, canals and rivulets are overflowing due to heavy rains and the floodwater inundated the roads at some places.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations at several places.

The state administration has kept two helicopters ready for rescuing those stranded in the floods and one chopper from the military has also been kept ready for use.

Meanwhile, 12 farmers from Kundanpally village were rescued by a helicopter. in Jayshankar Bhupalpally district. And in Siddipet, a truck got washed away and is most likely to be drowned in flood water but the cleaner has been able to be rescued, reported NDTV.

CM Rao, spoke with his Ministers, Chief Secretary and DGP and reviewed the situation district-wise and directed that two control rooms be set up in Hyderabad to monitor the flood situation and the rescue and relief work.