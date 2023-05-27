Humbling to receive people’s affection: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the tweets by citizens on nine years of his government, highlighting what they have appreciated about his regime since 2014.

“Since morning, I am seeing many tweets on 9 Years of Modi Government in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our Government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people,” he tweeted.

Sharing tweets by citizens, he said: “We have covered much ground in the last 9 years and we want to do even more in the times to come so that we can build a strong and prosperous India in the Amrit Kaal.”

The PM went on to say: “Our accomplishments have been possible because the people of India have elected a stable government that has been able to deliver on key promises. This unparalleled support is a source of great strength.”

He said the NDA government has made numerous efforts to transform lives and add momentum to India’s development journey. “You have highlighted key infrastructure and ‘Ease of Living’ projects which have been very impactful at the grassroots level,” he added.

The PM said he was truly humbled to have got the opportunity to fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.