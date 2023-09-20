HPSSC results within 3 months if papers not leaked: CM

STRAP: Sukhu accused that the papers were sold under the patronage of the previous BJP government and the government remained silent on it.

STATESMAN NEWS SERVICE

SHIMLA, 20 SEPTEMBER

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the results of the examinations conducted through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, during the time of the former BJP government, that were not leaked, will be declared in the next three months.

He made this announcement during the Question Hour in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

He also said that it has been confirmed that the papers of 14 competitive examinations conducted by the HPSSC had been leaked and were sold. As many as 65 persons were arrested in these paper leak cases and investigation is still going on against 200 persons.

Responding to the allegations of the opposition of cheating the people in the name of employment, the Chief Minister said that his government was bringing transparency in recruitment and this is Vayastha Parivartan (change in the system).

He said that the present government has disbanded the HPSSC and is replacing it with Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog so as to bring transparency in recruitments in future.

The Chief Minister said that all recruitment through the Aayog will be computer based so as to bring transparency in recruitment and also to ensure that the result of any competitive examination will be declared within 10 days.

He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide employment to the people of the state and hence this year the government will make 10 thousand recruitments.

The Congress in its manifesto has talked about providing 5 lakh jobs and this employment will be provided in the next five years, he added.

He said that the government is also going to make changes in the Labour department and the department will not only have complete details of the registered unemployed, but will also keep track of those who have got employment.

Earlier, in response to the original question of Kewal Singh Pathania and Chetanya Sharma, Health Minister Colonel Dhaniram Shandil said that from January 1, 2020 till today, 39779 people have been given employment by the government in the state.

He said that at present the unemployment rate in the state is 4 per cent, which is less than the national unemployment rate of 4.1 per cent.

“At present the unemployment rate in the neighboring state of Haryana is 9 percent, in Uttarakhand 7.8 and in Punjab 6.4 percent,” he said, adding that the unemployment rate in Himachal in the year 2021-22 was 3.3 percent.

“In the rural areas of the state, the unemployment rate among men is 5.5 per cent, while that of women is 2.6 per cent. Whereas the unemployment rate among men in urban areas of the state is 4.9 per cent and that of women is 17.3 per cent,” he said.

The government has taken various steps to strengthen the economy to reduce the unemployment rate in the state, he asserted.