HPRCA to declare results of 21 post codes of different categories: CM Sukhu

After much demand for the declaration of results of 21 post codes of different categories, the state government has given its nod to the Himachal Pradesh Rajay Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) to release them.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Tuesday that the state government has allowed HPRCA to declare the results of 21 post codes of different categories.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities to youth based on merit.

He asserted that since taking office, the government has created approximately 30,000 new posts in the government sector, with the process to fill these positions already underway.

Sukhu criticised the BJP for misleading the youth about job prospects, claiming that only 20,000 government jobs were created during their five-year tenure, many of which were stalled due to legal challenges.

He informed that the post codes of which results will be declared by the Aayog shortly are Post Code 961 Lab Assistant (Bio and Serology) of Forensics Services Department, Post Code 966 Assistant Computer Programmer of Land Record Department, Post Code 968 Hostel Superintendent-cum-PTI of Technical Education, Vocational Training Department, Post Code 969 Inspector Legal Meteorology of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Post Code 978 Fisheries Officer of Fisheries Department, Post Code 982 Copy Holder of Printing and Stationary Department, Post Code 986 Sanitary Supervisor in Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, Post Code 987 Assistant Chemist of HP General Industries Corporation, Post Code 991 Workshop Instructor (Welding), Post Code 992 Workshop Instructor (Pattern Making), Post Code 993 Workshop Instructor (Machinist), Post Code 994 Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer, Post Code 997 Workshop Instructor (Architecture) of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Department, Post Code 995 Steno Typist of HP State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd., Post code 996 JOA (Accounts) of HRTC, Post Code 999 Law Officer, Post Code 1000 JOA (IT) of Technical University Hamirpur, Post Code 1001 Junior Scale Stenographer of HP Human Rights Commission, Post Code 1002 Secretary in the Kinnaur District Cooperative Marketing and Federation Ltd., Tapri of Cooperative Societies Department, Post Code 1004 JE (Archaeology) and Post Code 1006 Preservation Assistant of Language and Culture Department.