HPCL shines at FIPI Oil and Gas Awards-2022

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a leading player in the oil and gas industry, has received awards for its achievements at the prestigious FIPI Oil and Gas Awards-2022 ceremony.

The awards were presented by Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment, and Pankaj Jain, Secretary, MoP&NG.

The company’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture has been recognised through multiple accolades.

The awards won by HPCL were Company of the Year – Excellence in Human Resource Management, Sustainably Growing Corporate of the Year, Innovator of the Year – HP Green R&D Centre and Woman Executive of the Year in the Oil and Gas Industry

The awards were received by HPCL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Pushp Kumar Joshi; Director Marketing, Amit Garg; Director HR, K S Shetty and senior officials of HPCL.