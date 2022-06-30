HP Power board conferred first prize for swachhta

Chairman and Managing Director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited Nand Lal Sharma, on Thursday, received the first prize in Swachhta Pakhwada Award 2022.

The award was presented by Secretary (Power) Alok Kumar to Nand Lal at a ceremony held in New Delhi to award the winning Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The SJVN has bagged the first position while the second and the third positions were bagged by NTPC and Powergrid respectively.

SJVN Director (Personnel), Geeta Kapur was also present on the occasion.

Sharma said that Swachhta Pakhwada Awards are conferred by the Ministry of Power in recognition of the outstanding contribution of the Public Sector Undertakings to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“The PSUs under Ministry of Power are evaluated on various parameters for the activities carried out during Swachhta Pakhwada celebrated from 16 May to 31st May every year,” he said.

The SJVN has been awarded Swachh Survekshan Awards first and second prize in the years 2018 and 2019 respectively for implementing various initiatives during ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’.

The SJVN this year had formulated a comprehensive Swachhta Pakhwada Action Plan to undertake various activities in all its project locations and offices across India, he said.

This included public awareness campaigns through motivational speeches, nukkad nataks and competitions, special drives to encourage the use of eco-friendly materials, plantation drives, installation of dustbins in public places, and distribution of sanitization and personal hygiene materials in local communities, he added.

Further contributing towards public awareness, cleanliness drives & awareness programs for promoting segregation of waste, vermicomposting, and reuse of wastewater for agriculture were organized, said he.

Long-term impact programs such as the construction of multipurpose Check Dam at Nahan, Bio-diversity park in Shimla and cleaning up of rivers situated near the projects area, have also been initiated by SJVN, said, Sharma.