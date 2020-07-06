Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today extended warm greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday.

The Tibetan leader lives in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that the spiritual leader Dalai Lama is a symbol of peace, love and compassion. He is a revered leader and a preacher of tranquillity and goodwill.

He wished him a healthy and long life so that he could continue to guide humanity for many more years to come.

The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama is a living symbol for world peace and has devoted his life towards the pursuit of humanitarian, environmental causes and global peace.

The Chief Minister has wished the Dalai Lama a prosperous and happy long life.