HP government will strengthen tourism: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state government with a view to encourage tourism in a big way is according priority to strengthen this sector in the state.

Tourism is the mainstay of Himachal Pradesh’s economy as the state is endowed with diverse places of tourist attraction, he added.

The Chief Minister said that apart from opening the entire state for the ‘All Season’ tourism activities, the government is giving its biggest thrust on developing Kangra as the ‘Tourism Capital of the State’.

He said that Kangra district has immense tourism potential as it has beautiful Dhauladhar Mountain, historical temple and scope for adventure activities.

The government with an aim to promote the tourism in this district is working on to strengthening infrastructure for which, Rs. 390 crore will be spent by the ADB.

He said that the government has already devised blueprints for various projects in district Kangra that will improve the tourists’ experience besides providing them modern facilities.

“The state government has proposed the construction of an international standard golf course at Heritage Village Pragpur. There is a plan of beautification of Palampur area besides constructing a high-end resort, 24 hour tourism village, a modern roller skating rink and a wellness center for the tourists coming to visit Kangra,” said the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, the government has identified 180 hectares Land at Bankhandi to build a modern zoo at a cost of Rs. 300 crore for which the DPR is under process, he added.

Efforts are underway to promote adventure tourism by introducing houseboats, cruises, yachts and water sports activities at Pong Dam, said the Chief Minister.

He further added that under Nai Manzilen Nai Rahein scheme, works worth Rs. 20.59 crore are being carried out in district Kangra, while Rs. 46 lakh has been released for the renovation of the historical temple.

The state government has also made efforts for the construction of the Chamunda ropeway from Adi Himani Temple, he said, adding that additionally, Rs. 11.75 Crore has been sanctioned to upgrade Food Craft Institute Dharamshala as the state Institute of Hotel Management and work is in progress.

He said that to attract more tourists to the district, the state government is also planning to extend the runway length of Kangra Airport from 1376 to 3010 meters in two phases. Also, there is a proposal to construct a heliport at Rakkar, for which the FCA case has been uploaded.

Promoting tourism sector in the state will not only boost the economy of state, but will also make it a most favourable destination for the tourists coming from within and outside the country, said the Chief Minister.