HP focussing on quality water supply in districts affected by diseases in past

The Himachal Pradesh government is giving special attention to water quality in five districts viz Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra where incidents of water-borne diseases have occurred in the past.

This was stated by State Jal Shakti and Revenue Minister Mahender Singh Thakur and Health Minister Rajiv Saizal while flagging off Jeevan Dhara Mobile Medical Unit equipped with a water testing kit from Shimla today.

Mahender Singh Thakur said the state government has decided to provide water testing facility in the Mobile Medical Unit of Jeevan Dhara Yojana that is being run by the Health department.

This is being done for the prevention of water-borne diseases in collaboration with the Jal Shakti and Health departments for which an MoU was signed between the two departments on March 15, 2022 to ensure the responsibility to achieve the target.

According to the guidelines of Jal Jeevan Mission, the work of sample testing from drinking water sources and distribution system is being done on priority basis so that quality water can be ensured. In this direction a strong infrastructure of laboratories is being prepared in the state.

So far 60 laboratories have been set up, out of which seven have been set up this year and out of these 50 laboratories have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on the basis of high standards. In this regard, the Jal Shakti Department and National Health Mission would now jointly work towards strengthening the water quality in the far flung and remote areas, the Minister said.

He added Jal Shakti department is initially providing five state-of-the-art mobile test kits, which also include modern equipment. The drinking water test kit would do physical, chemical and bacteriological tests of seven essential parameters and its results will be shared through software. Training has also been provided to the laboratory technician posted in Jeevan Dhara van to operate the drinking water test kit.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that Jeevan Dhara mobile vans of National Health Mission are functioning as Primary Health Centers in remote areas of the state. The Jal Shakti department and National Health Mission started this joint effort to pay special attention to water quality in five districts viz Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra where incidents of water-borne diseases have occurred in the past.

He added it being done to ensure that along with health check-ups, work can be done for the prevention of water-borne diseases by checking the water quality in these areas.

Mission Director of National Health Mission Hemraj Bairwa, Chief Engineer of Jal Shakti department Sanjeev Kaur and Chief Engineer Joginder Singh Chauhan senior officers of the departments were also present on this occasion.