HP CM inaugurates, lays stones for 43 projects for police

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was committed to modernising and strengthening of the police force in the state to ensure professional and effective policing.

Jai Ram Thakur said this after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 43 projects of the Police Department worth about Rs. 160 crore for different parts of the state from Shimla on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister flagged off 20 new vehicles of the Police Department for different Police Stations from Oak Over Shimla. He also announced up-gradation of Police Post Sanjauli to the Police Station.

The Chief Minister pointed out that last year, the state government had provided 394 vehicles to the Police Department which include 151 vehicles provided by the state Budget, 135 scooty provided by the Government of India under ‘Veerangna on Wheel’ and 108 motorcycles provided by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur under CSR.

He said that 20 additional vehicles flagged off today by him would ensure efficient mobility of the police force.

Thakur said although the crime rate in the state was quite low, the police force has always remained on its toes to maintain law and order.

“The vehicles provided to the police force today would also go a long way in checking drug peddling and other anti-social activities,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has also announced the creation of a separate Police District at Nurpur in Kangra district for effective policing and lessening the burden on Police District Kangra.

Himachal Pradesh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for performing inaugurations and foundation stones of projects of the Police Department worth about Rs. 160 crore.