‘How dare you threaten Assam’, Himanta hits out at Mamata

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, questioning how she could dare to threaten Assam.

Responding sharply to Mamata Banerjee’s remark, “If Bengal burns, so will Assam”, Sarma said in a post on X, “Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show us red eyes. Don’t even try to burn India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language.”

Addressing a party event in Kolkata earlier on Wednesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using his party to ignite unrest in Bengal over the Kolkata woman doctor’s rape and murder incident. She warned, “If you try to burn Bengal, other states, including Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi, will also burn, and your chair will be toppled.”

“Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to ignite unrest in Bengal. If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn! We will topple your chair,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises has sparked nationwide outrage. The incident has shaken the entire country, leading to protests demanding justice for the victim.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum held a protest rally in Kolkata on Wednesday and called for justice for the trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The rally coincides with the BJP’s call for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh on Wednesday across West Bengal that aims to highlight the growing frustration within the medical community over the need for improved safety measures and swift justice.

BJP workers staged a protest in Asansol as well and blocked railway tracks.

On August 27, chaos erupted on the streets of Kolkata as security personnel used tear gas shells, water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters on Howrah Bridge who were marching towards the West Bengal state Secretariat, Nabanna, amidst the growing protests over the rape and murder incident. (with inputs from agencies)