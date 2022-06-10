House gutted as electric bike explodes in Telangana

A house was destroyed when an electric bike caught fire while it was kept on charging in Telangana’s Siddipet district.

There were no casualties in this incident. The tragedy occurred in the early hours of June 8 in Dubbaka Mandal’s Chikoda village.

Lakshmi Narayana, who had bought a bike some six months before, had parked it at his neighbor’s house and charged it before going to night.

He awoke to the sound of an explosion and saw his neighbor’s house engulfed in flames. Following the explosion, the bike caught fire, which quickly spread throughout the house, burning it to ashes.

Because there was no one in the house, a tragedy was avoided. Because the house owner, Durgaiah, lives in Hyderabad, Lakshmi Narayana had stored a few of his items there with his consent, as well as keeping the electric vehicle charged when the tragedy occurred.

Due to rising gasoline expenses, Laksmi Narayana, who owns a beedi manufacturing company, got an electric bike six months ago.

This is the latest in a string of events involving electric bikes catching fire while being charged.

On May 11, an electric bike caught fire in Hyderabad. There were no casualties in this incident.

On April 23, a man was murdered and three people were injured in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh when the battery of an electric two-wheeler detonated in their home.

On April 19, an 80-year-old man died and two others were injured after an electric bike that was still charging erupted into flames while they were sleeping at their home in Nizamabad, Telangana.

The Centre has constituted an expert panel to investigate the rising number of occurrences of electric two-wheelers catching fire.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said in April that action will be taken against those companies found guilty of negligence. He also said that a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report from the expert committee.

