Hours before I-Day, two encounters break out in Kashmir

A policeman was injured in a chance encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s downtown Nowhatta area on the eve of Independence Day on Sunday.

Another encounter has started in Jammu’s Rajouri district.

Police said that in the ongoing encounter, one police personnel namely Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of Batote in Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on.

CRPF and police are engaged in the encounter. Further details shall follow, police said.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said contact has been established by Army and SOG of police with terrorists in Rajouri. The area has been cordoned.

Giving details, a Defence spokesman said; “Today, at about 1930 hours, operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri (J&K)”.

Further details of both the encounters were awaited at the time of going to the press.