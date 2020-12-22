Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that hostility would never achieve peace, in what is seen as a clear message to China in the midst of the ongoing Sino-Indian military standoff at eastern Ladakh.

“In the past, humanity took the path of confrontation instead of collaboration.

From Imperialism to the World Wars. From the arms race to the space race. We had dialogues but they were aimed at pulling others down. Now let us rise together,” he said addressing the 6th Indo-Japan ‘Samvad Conference’.

The conference, he said, was happening at a critical moment of human history. “Our actions today will shape the discourse in the coming times. This decade and beyond will belong to those societies that place a premium on learning, creating together.”

The Prime Minister was of the view that societies that were open minded, democratic and transparent were better suited to innovate.

“Therefore, now is the time, more than ever before, to change the paradigm on what we see as growth. Discussions on global growth cannot happen only between a few. The table must be bigger.

“The agenda must be broader. Growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach. And, be in harmony with our surroundings,” he added.

He said the ‘Samvad Conference’ has travelled from New Delhi to Tokyo, from Yangon to Ulaanbaatar in the last five years.

In this journey, it has remained true to its fundamental objectives: to encourage dialogue and debate; to highlight shared values of democracy, humanism, Ahimsa, freedom and tolerance; and, to carry the tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges.

This forum, he said, has done great work to promote the ideas of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. Historically, the light of Buddha’s message spread out from India to many parts of the world.