Hospitals should serve with the spirit of ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’: President

The best form of humanity is seen in hospitals where the spirit of ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’ is strong, said President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, who graced the 27 years celebration of Divine Heart Foundation (India) here.

She noted that the objective of establishing Divine Heart Hospital and Research Center is based on this feeling. She appreciated the spirit of service to humanity.

The President said that the saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ is absolutely correct. She urged all the doctors associated with heart care to spread awareness about life-style for a healthy heart among the people. She said that they can treat a few hundred people in the hospital. But, through awareness they can benefit hundreds and thousands of people.

She expressed confidence that doctors will pay special attention to preventive heart care and will also provide good medical facilities to the citizens at low

President Murmu also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion. She said that the most revered Atal ji had a deep relationship with the people of Lucknow.

“While you chose Atal ji as your representative, you gave the country a wonderful Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna. He was the precious goal of our democracy and Lucknow,” she said.

The President said that today a lot is written in praise of the morning of Varanasi and evening of Awadh.

“I am in Varanasi in the morning and Lucknow in the evening. The stories of the culture here are very popular. My birth place is Odisha. I don’t have deep knowledge of Hindi but I have noticed that the people here use ‘we’ instead of ‘I’, that is, a person also associates himself with a group and this feeling makes us Indians,” she said.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the President at the Lucknow Airport by giving her a bouquet.