A hospital which provides motherly care for poor mothers-to-be

One is kind of delighted to see the glittering wide eyes of the mothers-to-be belonging to the poor households while passing through the newly set up ‘prenatal care unit’ at Shri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital at Nava Raipur.

The hospital where children with Congenital Heart Disease are treated free of cost has now begun to provide prenatal care to the expecting women from poor families so that they can deliver healthy babies free of diseases.

The ambitious program was launched today by legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Singer Kunal Ganjawala, under the project ‘Mamatva’ with the active assistance from the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne / Rotary Club of Raipur.

Rotary club has provided $155,434 to furnish and equip the maternal hospital intended to decrease the number of babies born with congenital heart defects in India. Chhattisgarh continues to log the worst Mother Mortality Rate which stood at 159 and Infant Mortality Rate at 141 per one lakh mothers and infant babies in 2020.

District clubs were working with the hospitals to provide pediatric cardiac surgeries but with the opening of the Mother & Child Hospital, pregnant women will also receive proper nutrition and prenatal care to give their baby a greater chance of being born healthy. Expecting mothers not only get clinical care but also receive great psychological support through various programs aimed at imparting moral values and happiness to the mother and the baby.

Project Chairman Raj Dubey told ‘The Statesman’ that members of the Rotary Club of Raipur Greater have played important role in raising funds and have contributed Rs. 1.17 crore during this year alone. The prestigious international club also contributed a Cathlab Machine worth Rs. 3.80 crore to the hospital which was started in 2017. The initiative has so far saved the lives of more than 3000 children.

It is a 40 bedded hospital with two Operating Rooms, Neonatal ICU, Antenatal Ward, Labour Room, Postnatal Wards, and also Out-Patient facilities, where hundreds of pregnant women and children are served daily.

The hospital also runs a program ‘Matruchhaya’ that is aimed at providing training and counseling to the mothers and guardians by the medical and para-medical teams on pre-operation and post-operation care. With their presence in ICU and CCU after procedures, less usage of drugs and faster recovery has been recorded.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Center for Child Heart Care has performed over 15,000 Child Heart Surgeries and managed over 1,30,000 children with OPD. In addition, 1 Lakh Women and children have been served via outreach camps free of cost.