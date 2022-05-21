Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 21

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Take complete rest to regain your energy as a feeble body weakens the mind You must realize your true potential as you are not lacking strength but will. New sources of income will generate through people you know. Spend some relaxed moments with family members. The day is fabulous in terms of your love life. Keep making love. Rituals/hawans/auspicious ceremonies will be performed at home. You will have a stressful relationship with your spouse and there might be serious discord that will last longer than it should. With your troubled days coming to an end, you should think about giving a new direction to your life.

Taurus

A spiritual person showers blessings and brings peace of mind. People who had invested their money in the past are likely to benefit from that investment today. You would be the center of attraction at a social gathering that you attend today. Today your love blooms to show what a beautiful deed you have done. Shopping and other activities will keep you busy most of the day. You know what, your spouse is truly your angel. Don’t believe us? Observe and experience it today. Do not let loneliness overpower you; it would be better if you go out and visit places.

Gemini

Your doubting nature may show you the face of defeat. Your idea of saving money for yourself can be accomplished today. Today you will be able to save appropriately. You could be upset because of the prevailing conditions at home. You would meet the person who loves you more than his life. While fulfilling the needs of the family, you often forget to give yourself a break. But today, you will be able to take out some time for yourself and look for a new hobby. Today, you will fall in love with your spouse again. You want to do a lot many things, yet you may be postponing everything important today. Take some action before the day is over, or you might feel you have wasted the entire day.

Cancer

Support of highly influential people will give a big boost to your morale. New sources of income will generate through people you know. Good advice from family members will decrease your mental pressure. Your soulmate will think about you all day. You have to learn to utilize your free time or else you will be left behind in life. Today, the innocent acts of your spouse will make your day fabulous! A perfect day to plan your future, as you may be relatively free; but try to keep your plans as practical as possible and avoid building castles in the air.

Leo

Put your energy into self-improvement projects that would make you a better you. Today you can easily raise capital- collect outstanding debts- or ask for funds to work on new projects. Get everybody to your big party-You’ll have that extra bit of energy today which will make you organize events for your group. Your love could invite disapproval. Today, you will be able to spend time with your lover and put forward your feelings in front of him/her. If you took your spouse on a romantic date today, things will become better in your relationship. You can navigate your life according to yourself only if you have the right thoughts and the right people around you.

Virgo

Health will remain fine despite a busy schedule. Due to a function being organized at home, you will have to spend a lot of money today. This can negatively affect your financial condition. You can remain disturbed due to the behavior of any member of the family. You need to talk to them. You are likely to be misunderstood in a love affair. To properly utilize your free time, you should get away from people and do what you love. Doing this will also bring some positive changes in your life. Today, the tiff between you and your spouse might come to a halt just because of a good beautiful memory. So, don’t miss remembering the old beautiful days during a heated argument. A day to catch up with your friends who you have not met for a long time. But inform your friend in advance if you want to meet, or a lot of time might be wasted.

Libra

Your personality will act like a perfume today. If you are planning on hanging out with your friends, then spend money thoughtfully, as you are likely to suffer from money loss. Plan a short picnic at some historical monument. It would provide children and other family members a much-needed reprieve from the usual drabness of life. Disappointment in love would not discourage you. You can find an old item lying in the house today, which can remind you of your childhood days and make you nostalgic. You might feel awkward about the action of your spouse. But later you will realize it happened for good. Family is an important part of your life; you might enjoy to hang out with your family today.

Scorpio

Keep your patience as your continuous effort coupled with common sense and understanding will guarantee your success. You may witness tremendous profit in business today. You can give new heights to your business today. Your partner would be supportive and helpful. Don’t give up on the emotional demands of your lover. Today, people close to you will try to get closer, but you will like to spend your time alone to attain mental peace. Your health might suffer due to the stress given by your spouse. You may have plenty of time today, but do not waste your precious moments by building castles in the air. Doing something concrete will pave your way better for the coming week.

Sagittarius

Somebody may upset your mood but don’t allow these annoyances to overtake you. These needless worries and anxieties could have a depressing influence on your body and cause skin problems. Today, you are likely to attain benefits with the help of your brother or sister. Love- companionship, and bonding on the rise. Those engaged will find their fiancée a source of great happiness. Even though you will have ample free time, you won’t be able to do anything that can satisfy you. With just a little effort, the day might become the best day of your married life. Your good qualities can be discussed by elders today at home.

Capricorn

Health will remain fine despite a busy schedule. Your financial life will prosper today. Along with that, you can get rid of your debts or ongoing loans. Your thirst for knowledge will help you make new friends. You will know today that the love of your partner is truly soulful for you. Today, you can go to a park or shopping mall with young members of the family. You might spend a really wonderful evening with your spouse today. At the beginning of the day today, you may get some bad news, which can spoil your whole day. Hence, try to keep your mind under control.

Aquarius

Playing with kids would give you a wonderful healing experience. A sudden inflow of funds takes care of your bills and immediate expenses. Social activity with your family would keep everybody in a relaxed and pleasant mood. Be cheerful and courageous to face downs in love. Unexpected travel for some proves to be hectic and stressful. Surprise your better half on a regular basis; otherwise, he/she might start feeling unimportant. Purposeful internet surfing may help you get a better understanding and in-depth thoughts.

Pisces

Identify the feelings which motivate you. You should leave your negative thoughts like fear doubts anger greed etc. as these work like magnets attracting just opposite what you want. Your financial life will prosper today. Along with that, you can get rid of your debts or ongoing loans. Organize your day carefully- Talk to people you can trust to seek their help. Today chances of meeting someone who would appeal to your heart would are very strong. You can plan on enjoying your free time with your closest friends today. People around you might do something that will make your life-partner fall for you again. You can get your loaned money back from a debtor, which will solve some of your financial problems.