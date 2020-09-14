Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a strong message on the China issue right before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament by saying, “We hope parliament and all members will unitedly send the message that the nation stands with our soldiers.”

“Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow. In the same manner, I am confident parliament will send a message, in one voice, that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders,” PM Modi said.

As per the reports, the government is likely to make statement in the parliament on the India-China issue in the Parliament.

There have been multiple attempts by the Chinese forces to drive the Indian troops out of the key heights at the mountainous Ladakh region in last few days.

Both sides blamed each other of firing in the air as shots were fired for the first time in 45 years.

A recent talks between the Defence Ministers at both the sides in Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO summit has brought again the series of accusation and blame game between the two Asian giants.

The coronavirus crisis is another major topic which will be discussed in the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had said that the Members of Parliament will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the beginning of the session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that not only the MPs but all others who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats will also be tested for the virus.

The monsoon sessions of the Parliament begins today and will conclude on October 1.