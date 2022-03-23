Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla tells States Health Ministry’s guidelines can be followed

As a measure of its confidence in the overall improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the Centre today decided to discontinue issuing its tough advisories to State Governments on the pandemic management under the Disaster Management (DM) Act.

In a letter to State Chief Secretaries, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said after the expiry of the current advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 31st March, “no further Order may be issued by the MHA.”

He has told the State and Union Territory Governments also “to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for Covid containment measures.”

He however said, “Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.”

After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, the Home Secretary said, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken a decision that “there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.”

The Disaster Management Act had empowered the Government to impose tough restrictions like lockdowns, curfews, closure of markets, malls, offices, schools and higher education institutions.

The MHA had begun issuing orders under the Disaster Management Act on the direction of the NDMA from 24th March, 2020 for containment of the pandemic. The Centre took several proactive measures in coordination with State Government and Union Territory administrations.

Over the last 24 months, Bhalla said, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of managing the pandemic, like diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination and hospital infrastructure. The States too have developed capacities, while the general public has a much higher awareness of the Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Over the last seven weeks or so, there has been a sharp decline in the number of cases. The total caseload in the country stands at 23,913 and daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28 per cent,” Bhalla wrote. In his letter, the Home Secretary said, with combined efforts, a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

But he said, “we still need to remain watchful of the situation. Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the States/UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action, at the local level, as advised by the MoFHW from time to time.”