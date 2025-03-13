Holika Dahan 2025: Timings, practices and significance

With the Holi festival around the corner, the fervour among believers looks heartwarming. Holika Dahan, a ritual that represents the triumph of good over the forces of evil, will fall on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Dating back to olden times in Hindu mythology, this age-old practice is now celebrated by conducting bonfires on the eve as a symbol to burn away bad vibes and the forces of evil. And here we bring you all the auspicious timings of Holika Dahan 2025.

The legend behind Holika Dahan

The story of Prahlad, a young follower of Lord Vishnu, and his father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu, who sought to end Prahlad’s worship, inspires the festival. Hiranyakashipu’s sister Holika, who had the power to resist fire, tricked Prahlad into sitting alongside her on a pyre.

But with the intervention of God, Holika turned into ashes whereas Prahlad survived. This event marks the victory of unshakable faith and justice over ego and vice.

Holika Dahan 2025: Timings and muhurta

For the viewers of the ritual, the best time to conduct Holika Dahan is between 11:26 PM and 12:31 AM on March 14, 2025.

The Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) starts at 10:35 AM on March 13, 2025, and ends at 12:23 PM on March 14, 2025.

Important timings for Holika Dahan:

Holika Dahan — March 13, 2025 (Thursday)

Holika Dahan Muhurta — 11:26 PM to 12:31 AM (Friday, March 14)

Bhadra Punchha — 06:57 PM to 08:14 PM

Bhadra Mukha — 08:14 PM to 10:22 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins — 10:35 AM on 13th March

Purnima Tithi Ends — 12:23 PM on 14th March

People consider it highly auspicious to perform the ritual during the Holika Dahan Muhurta. They believe lighting the bonfire at the wrong time, especially during Bhadra Mukha, brings inauspicious results.

Why is this Dahan important?

Individuals ignite bonfires in the evening and pray, casting grains, coconut, and sweets into the fire. People believe that this will drive away evil forces and bring good fortune and protection to the family. The ashes of the fire are sacred and people use it to mark the forehead as a sign of cleansing.

Holika Dahan not only signifies the victory of light over darkness but also heralds the arrival of spring, ushering in joy, harmony, and the colorful festivities of Rangwali Holi, which will take place on March 14, 2025 (Friday).

So, put the date in your calendar and join this age-old tradition with devotion and optimism!