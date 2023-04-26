HIV infections wakes up Bengal district to compliance of SOPs

Reports of six patients being diagnosed HIV positive after undergoing dialysis at the state-run College of Medicine & Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JNMH) in Kalyani of the Nadia district has woken up the Health Department to infection risk prompting them to strengthen the monitoring system of 34 other dialysis units.

The dialysis units have come up in government healthcare facilities on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

Some members of the dialysis committee formed by the Health Department felt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not being implemented properly by a section of the dialysis units across the state. Reason: Inadequate number of nephrologists and trained technicians.

Around 15 nephrologists deputed at different government medical colleges and hospitals are not enough to pay regular weekly visits to the 35 dialysis units to ensure that SOPs are being followed properly.

Earlier, experts, mainly nephrologists, used to visit a minimum of two to three dialysis units in the district every week to monitor maintenance and operation systems, said one of the members of the committee.

Dr R N Pandey, former head of the Nephrology Department at the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME7R) and the SSKM Hospital, said, “Standard operating procedure (SOP) must be followed by doctors. Technicians and patients must be properly followed to prevent any kind of infections inside a dialysis unit.”

Dr Pandey was a key member of the state government’s dialysis committee a few years ago. The committee was formed for the installation, monitoring and procurement of equipment for setting up of dialysis units in government hospitals on the PPP model.

“Cross checking of medical records of patients is mandatory before they undergo dialysis treatment. Proper measures should be taken so that patients do not require blood transfusions during the process because there might be chances of blood-borne infections among patients. Injections are given to patients who are vulnerable to loss of blood to prevent blood transfusion.” Dr Pandey said.

Ratnakar Rao, an IAS officer who is in-charge of the dialysis units operating on PPP model, did not respond to WhatsApp message sent to him by this correspondent on Wednesday on the issue.

On the other hand, it’s learnt that the state Health Department has yet to act even as the HIV-infected patients took up the matter with the Swasthya Bhaban seeking its intervention. Eight patients, who used to undergo dialysis at the College of Medicine & JNMH, had written a letter to the Health Department in September in 2022 explaining how the dialysis unit was on the verge of collapse owing to poor maintenance and human resource crisis.

Six out of the eight patients of the hospital were tested HIV positive.