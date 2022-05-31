Himachal will re-elect BJP beating trend in assembly polls: Jai Ram

Buoyed by the repeat of BJP governments in four states of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday, said the state is also moving ahead on the same path to beat the past trends

He made these remarks while welcoming PM Modi and thanking him for choosing Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, for ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ which is being organised to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the Centre.

Thakur said the BJP has changed the past trend of not repeating governments in four states of the country under PM Modi’s leadership in recently concluded elections. The same will happen in Himachal under the guidance and blessings of Modi as the people have full faith in the policies and programmes initiated by the Central and state governments, he added.

The CM further said that the state of Himachal Pradesh has immensely benefited from the benevolence of PM Modi. It was due to his affection towards the state and its people that Himachal has received Central schemes worth more than Rs 10,000 crore during the last four and a half years. The special status of the state has been restored due to which Himachal was now getting financial assistance on a ratio of 90:10 for various Central schemes.

It was due to the blessings of the Prime Minister that the state got special Central assistance of Rs 800 crore during the last few months, he stated.

He said an AIIMS has been opened in Bilaspur and Medical colleges opened at Hamirpur, Nahan and Chamba which was possible only with the financial support of the Central government. The state government organised Global Investor Meet in 2019 at Dharamshala graced by the Prime Minister. Till date, more than Rs 50,000 crore have been invested in the state, of which the ground-breaking ceremony of Rs 28,197 crore was inaugurated by the PM himself in a programme organised at Mandi on 27 December 2021.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects of national importance worth Rs 11,000 crore, he added.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, MLAs, chairmen and vice-chairmen of various boards and corporations were present on the occasion. All the Ministers and MLAs joined the event virtually from their respective districts.