Himachal: Son of ex-MLA arrested in Bilaspur firing incident case

Bilaspur police on Thursday arrested the son of ex-Congress MLA for allegedly orchestrating the recent firing incident near the district court.

According to the police, Puranjan Thakur was evading arrest and had applied for anticipatory bail in the High Court.

The Court before considering his bail application directed him to surrender, however the police arrested him before he could surrender in the Bilaspur court.

The firing incident had occurred on June 30, when two motorbike-borne assailants opened fire on an undertrial Saurab Patial who is facing trial for an alleged attack on ex-Congress MLA Bamber Thakur on February 23.

Patial was rushed to the AIIMS, Bilaspur for treatment.

The shooter Sunny Gill hailing from Killa Mohalla in Punjab was arrested the same day by the police, however his accomplice who managed to flee was arrested later.

The police recovered a handmade gun from the accused.

A case under section 307, 120 B and section 25 of the Arms Act was registered by the police and the investigations carried out by the police revealed that Puranjan Thakur had hired them.

While the case led to multiple arrests, however, the fourth accomplice Sandy still remains at large.

Meanwhile, Puranjan Thakur’s father Bamber Thakur has alleged that his son was being falsely implicated and had no involvement in the alleged crime.

BJP had cried foul over the firing incident and had blamed Congress government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The party also staged a protest on June 22 in Bilaspur accusing the state government of sheltering the offenders.