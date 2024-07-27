Himachal Pradesh govt according priority for upliftment of weaker sections : CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that his government is according special priority to the welfare and upliftment of the weaker sections to create a just and equitable society where everyone has access to opportunities and resources.

“The present state government has launched various schemes to benefit these sections so that they could lead a dignified life,” he added in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The State Government is offering a grant of Rs. 1.50 lakh to SC, ST and OBC persons for construction of houses under Swaran Jayanti Ashray Yojna whose income is less than Rs. 50,000 per annum, he informed, adding that Rs. 17.25 crore were spent under this scheme during the last financial year benefitting 1150 houseless persons.

Sukhu said that the state government is also offering schemes to make the weaker sections of the society become self-sufficient by imparting them training in professional courses and offering financial assistance for purchase of necessary equipment to start their ventures.

He said that the state government is giving free of cost computer training to children of these weaker sections.

The post graduate diploma and diploma training in Computer Application is being imparted in 97 centres across the state being run by NIELIT and C-DAC, he said.

He further said that Rs. 1000 per month stipend is being given during training and Rs. 1500 during 6 months proficiency training in government offices and benefitted 3637 persons during last financial year.

Sukhu said that the state government is also providing upto Rs. 1300 for purchase of tools and equipment and upto Rs. 1800 for sewing machines to trained persons of SC/ST and OBC community whose annual income is below Rs. 50,000 per annum.

The state government is funding education, health, social, economic, skill development, drinking water sports, sanitation and solar energy sector for the minority people, he added.

He said that a common centre at Kaza is being constructed with an outlay of Rs. 12.77 crore. Furthermore, 11 projects worth Rs. 25.45 crore have been approved by the government for the benefit of minorities, he added.

The state government is dedicated to empower the weaker sections of society and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that everyone has access to the resources and opportunities they deserve, reiterated Sukhu.