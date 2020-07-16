Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the government has sanctioned 1605 cases under MukhyaMantri Swavlamban Yojna, which was launched during 2018-19 to encourage the youth to establish their own enterprises.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna through video conferencing from Shimla, the Chief Minister said initially the project cost limit including working capital was Rs 40 lakh under this scheme, which was increased to Rs 60 lakh during 2019-20. He said that the government also decided that turn capital investment would also include buildings and other assets necessary for establishing the units under the scheme upto pre pre-specified limit.

Thakur said that the government was providing 25 percent subsidy on the investment/ machinery under the scheme, whereas the women were being provided subsidy of 30 percent.

He said that during the current year budget the government has decided to provide 35 percent subsidy to widows’ upto 45 years of age under the scheme.

Thakur said the government would provide loans worth Rs 312 crore to the beneficiaries.

He said that the government has provided a subsidy of Rs 74.70 crore on this loan amount.

He said that the state government would start online portal to facilitate the people interested in availing the benefits of this scheme. He said the interested youth would be able to apply online with the portal for this scheme and would save the precious time and money of the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure greater coverage of this scheme by launching vigorous Information Education Communication (IEC) campaign through social media platforms and electronic media. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to spread awareness and to persuade the banks to speed up approval of loans. He said that the State Government has taken up the issue of coverage of Co-Operative Banks under the CGT MSE with the Government of India.

Thakur said that it was not possible for any government to provide employment to every youth in the government sector alone. He said that this scheme has proved a boon for youth to earn handsomely and also to provide employment to other youths. He also directed the Industries Department to expedite the work regarding developing the portal for applying for the scheme at the earliest so as to facilitate the youth.

He also spoke with the beneficiaries of Start-Up Himachal Scheme on the occasion.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh Thakur urged the nationalized Banks to come forward to help the youth in giving loans so that they could start their ventures at the earliest. He said that the scheme should be made more simple and attractive to attract the youth to avail its benefits.

Additional Chief Secretary Industries Ram Subhag Singh welcomed the Chief Minister and assured him that the department would ensure time bound clearance of various approvals to facilitate the youth.

Several young entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of the scheme also interacted with the Chief Minister and shared their views on the occasion. Ravinder Prashar of Una has started a ‘Agarbati Making Unit’ under the Start Up Scheme whereas Mamta from Solan district has started a Mushroom Processing Unit at Kandaghat by availing the benefits of ‘Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna’. Similarly Ashwani Rathi has started an enterprise based on waste stones whereas Rahul Chauhan of Sirmaur district was doing a good business in LED lights.