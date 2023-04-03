Himachal Pradesh Excise Department detect four fake firms

Continuing its drive against fake firms, Himachal Pradesh’s Department of State Taxes and Excise, identified four fake firms in the state.

An official spokesperson said here on Monday that the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), of the department identified four fake firms owned by three individuals belonging to Gujarat as per Aadhar details.

These three individuals applied for 184 registrations across the country, out of which only 31 got approved. Ten registrations were applied by them in Himachal Pradesh.

While all the registrations applied to the department were rejected, however, these persons were successful in getting four registrations approved by the Central GST Authorities in Himachal Pradesh.

State Taxes and Excise Department, Commissioner, Yunus informed that after a detailed analysis of the data of these firms, it was observed that these were apparently making suspicious transactions.

“Enquiries were conducted with regards to addresses disclosed by these firms for conducting business in the state and none of these firms were found to exist,” he said.

These individuals have disclosed a business of Rs. 167 crores and have passed on fake Input tax credits of Rs. 27 crores across India, he disclosed, adding that in the state of Himachal Pradesh, they have disclosed a turnover of Rs. 56 crores and have passed on fake Input Tax Credit of Rs. 9.43 crore.

The Department has taken up the matter with Central Authorities in view of the fact that the firms are under Central Jurisdiction and their network is spread across the country.

The Central authorities have been requested to take immediate action against these fake entities, said Yunus.