Himachal Pradesh: Cyclist Jaspreet Pal declared ‘State Election Icon’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg has declared 44-year-old cyclist Jaspreet Pal from Upper Samkhetar in Mandi district as the ‘State Election Icon.’

The move is aimed at encouraging youth to exercise their right to franchise and make the voters aware of the value of their votes in ‘Maha Utsav’ of democracy.A Document of Understanding was signed by CEO Garg on behalf of the State Election Department and Jaspreet Pal, here on Monday.

An official spokesperson said that Pal is an avid cyclist and a professional photographer. Besides, he has immensely contributed to child literacy, environment preservation, he added.

While interacting with Jaspreet Pal, the CEO suggested organizing a cycling relay rally or race across the state for voter awareness and mass mobilization.

Earlier, while interacting with the media the CEO said that till now Pal has paddled around 21 thousand kilometers through various treacherous terrains and has won the FireFox challenge cycling championship and was ranked 2nd in MTB Championship in 2021.

The idea behind engaging Jaspreet is to specially involve youth both in urban and rural areas of the state to vote as well as stay fit, said the CEO.