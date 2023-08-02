Himachal Pradesh CM invites hospitality industry to invest in the state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged hoteliers and entrepreneurs to invest in the hospitality industry in Himachal Pradesh as the state holds huge promise for the tourism industry in the coming times.

Speaking at the India International Hospitality Expo-2023, organized by India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida on Wednesday, the chief minister asserted that Himachal will emerge as the most sought-after all-season tourism destination in coming years as its peaceful, serene and salubrious environment was an added attraction besides the breathtaking scenic beauty and affable law and order system.

He said the state government envisions encouraging investment in five and seven-star hotels, health and wellness centers, old age homes.

Recently, it has been observed that a large number of visitors including corporate employees prefer homestays for their hospitality and to learn more about the culture and traditions of the state, he added.

The state government is making efforts to improve air connectivity and all district headquarters will be connected by constructing heliports to ease the access for the tourists and to enhance their footfall.

He said that flights were already operational from Delhi to Shimla and Dharamshala.

“In order to expand the Kangra airport for the bigger jets to land, the land acquisition process will be done soon besides completing other formalities. He said that Kangra has been declared as tourism capital because of its immense potential to attract tourists, air connectivity, picturesque valleys and availability of abundant water bodies,’ he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would provide speedy approvals as per the rules and invited entrepreneurs to submit proposals as there was no dearth of resources or land and the state government was open for inviting investment in this sector.

Speaking about the state government’s commitment to the safety of the tourists, the Chief Minister said that he along with other ministers, monitored and directed relief and rescue operations on the spot during recent heavy rains that triggered floods besides heavy snowfall on higher reaches.

“We ensured the safe evacuation of around 70 thousand tourists including more than 300 tourists who were stranded at snow bound Chandertal Lake in Spiti in sub-zero temperature,” he said, reiterating that the state government was committed to the safety of every tourist visiting the state.