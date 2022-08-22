Himachal Pradesh Police can review felling of Khair trees

The Himachal Pradesh Government has given its approval to review the policy of cutting down Khair trees from private land in the state to benefit the farmers of the lower and central regions of the district.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Shimla on Monday.

Expressing concern over the damage done to the lives and properties in the state during the recent natural calamities, the Cabinet expressed grief over the sad demise of 32 people in the recent downpour. Besides, six persons are missing while 12 others are injured in the recent incident of cloud burst and heavy showers.

The Cabinet also expressed concern over the quality and availability of government supplied cement. It was decided that Director Industries, Director Rural Development and Managing Director State Civil Supplies Corporation will look into the matter. They have also been asked to submit a report to the Chief Secretary within three days.

Approval for revision of rates/entitlement/limit of the House Building Advance (HBA) in respect to the state government employees has been given as well.

A maximum of HBA would be 25 times of the basic pay, subject to maximum of Rs 15 lakh or the cost of the house or repaying capacity, whichever is the least for new construction/purchase of new house.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to provide an immediate ex-gratia grant of a minimum of Rs 55,000 and Rs 1.50 lakh to the family of the regular employees and minimum of Rs. 35,000 and a maximum of Rs 1 lakh to the family of contract employees if they die.

The Cabinet gave its approval in favour of Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation for execution of the Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh in the Solan district.

It gave its approval to hire 16 Checking vehicles in State Taxes and Excise Department for proper implementation of Excise Policy and strengthen excise enforcement in the state.

It was also approved to refund a premium of 2 years, paid for HIMCARE cards of 392 beneficiary families, under Mukhya Mantri Himcare Yojna and it was even decided to enhance the validity period of HIMCARE cards of 4484 beneficiary families from one year to three years.

The Cabinet also decided to open an office of SMS (Horticulture) at Dodra Kwar in Shimla district to facilitate the people of the area.