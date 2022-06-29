Himachal MLA for magisterial inquiry into huge cattle mortality

Rakesh Singha, an MLA and CPIM leader, has demanded a magisterial inquiry for the death of 50 cattle in Bhera Khad in Shimla district. He wrote to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Wednesday, urging him to take cognizance of the incident.

Singha also demanded that the existing stray cattle be shifted to the cow sanctuary in Sunni. He said he had visited the spot in Bhera Khad after locals complained of carcasses of stray cattle scattered in the area.

“On reaching the spot, I was shocked to see the remains of more than fifty cattle. Locals also informed me that a JCB machine had buried several carcasses in order to destroy the evidence of dead animals”, he said.

He also claimed that the local authorities are well aware of the complaint made by a local shepherd woman, Sarita Devi. She had made the complaint to the SJVNL and district administration of Kullu that 60 of her goats and sheep had died after grazing within the Luhri project area.

A post-mortem report had confirmed that the cause of death was suffocation from the large quantities of dust found in the lungs, trachea and nasal tract of the dead animals, he said.

He also said that the death of such a large number of animals is disturbing.

The MLA further claimed that there are several complaints of elderly people in the area suffering from breathing problems. He added that there is evidence of the presence of dense dust particles in the local atmosphere due to the heavy blasting being conducted at the hydel project area.

The death of such a large number of cattle reflects the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities towards the animals. The state government shows reverence to cows only verbally, but does not care for their survival, he alleged.