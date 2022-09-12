Himachal minister calls Congress’ free power promise eyewash

Reacting to the guarantee of the Congress of 300 units of free electricity as a poll promise, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, on Monday, called it eyewash and an attempt to mislead the people of the state.

Addressing media persons here, Chaudhary, however, claimed that a recent decision of his government to provide 125 units of free electricity benefited over 14,62,130 electricity consumers as they received zero bills in the month of August.

“Earlier, whether electricity was used or not, the consumer had to pay a fixed charge of Rs 40 and a meter rent of Rs 15. Our government has now done away with the meter rent, fixed charge and free electricity up to 125 units,” he said.

He pointed out that there are 22,59,645 domestic consumers in the state.

Hailing his government’s decision, Chaudhary said that it will give a boost to the save electricity campaign as people have started using electricity judiciously.

“Our state generates surplus electricity and the government is passing the benefits to the people of the state. Himachal Pradesh has about 24 thousand 567 MW power potential, out of which 11 thousand 138 MW has been tapped under various sectors,” he said.

Highlighting the future plans of the government, he said Himachal Pradesh has set a target of harnessing 10,000 MW of additional power by 2030 and there is also a target of generating about 1500 to 2000 MW of solar power.

“Due to the earnest efforts of our government during the last four and a half years, 24 hydroelectric projects have been completed in the state which has resulted in an increase in harnessing 555 MW energy from these power projects,” Chaudhary said.