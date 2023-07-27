Himachal HC rejects doctor’s bail plea for hurting religious sentiments

Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a doctor in a case pertaining to the hurting of religious sentiments and derogatory comments against Hindu gods on Facebook.

The applicant, Dr Nadeem Akhtar, a qualified ophthalmologist who runs a private clinic at Mehatpur, had filed an application under section 438 of CrPC, after the Una Police had filed an FIR against him under section 295-A, 153A and 505 (2) of the IPC on June 3 this year alleging that he had used social media platform for hurting the religious feelings of the followers of a particular religion.

While rejecting the bail plea, Justice Virender Singh on Thursday pointed out that the applicant is not a layman, but an educated person, who is well aware about the effect of his alleged posts and comments.

While residing in the society, it is the duty of every person to give due respect to the religious belief of other members of the society.

Allowing bail application, in this case will also give wrong signal to the society and it will also give wrong signal to the society and will encourage other persons to make such type of comments, allegedly causing resentment in the minds of the followers of other religions, which is also not good for the secular fabric of the country.

“In the name of freedom of expression, the Laxman Rekha should not be crossed. The applicant is having status in the society and as such he carries more responsibility. He ought to have exercised more caution before allegedly making comments or putting post on his Facebook account,” stated the Court.

The applicant had alleged that his Facebook account had been hacked, however the Court observed that the applicant has not made any complaint to the police regarding the same.

The Court pointed out that while deciding the question of bail, this Court has to maintain a delicate balance between the individual liberty and the larger interest of the society.

Hence, the Court considering all the facts and ramification of the offences, allegedly committed by the applicant, stated that it is of the view that the applicant is not entitled for any relied, under section 483 CrPC.