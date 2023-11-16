Himachal HC directs SP Kangra to register FIR against DGP Kundu

The Himachal High Court has directed Superintendent of Police, Kangra, to register an FIR against Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Sanjay Kundu on the basis of a complaint made by Palampur businessman Nishant Sharma.

The court also directed the police to provide police protection to complainant Sharma and his family. The next date of hearing is November 22, news agencies reported.

Notably, Sharma had written in the complaint which was sent by email to the court that he feared for his own safety as well as that of his family after he was attacked on two occasions. Sharma had mentioned in the complaint that he was receiving threats to his life and that he was also attacked in Gurugram on August 25 this year and once more at McLeodganj, Dharamsala.

Subsequently, he was called by DGP Himachal Kundu to his office without attributing any reason. After he refused to meet the DGP, Sharma wrote in the complaint that he was attacked on two occasions following which a complaint was filed by him against the DGP. Alternately though, Sharma alleged that an FIR was also registered against him at Chotta Shimla Police Station on November 4 by DGP Kundu.

Subsequently, the court sought a status-report of the case from SP Shimla and Kangra and also directed SP Kangra to register an FIR against DGP Kundu.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has also marked an inquiry on the basis of the complaint filed by Sharma.