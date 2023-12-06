Himachal govt offers 50% subsidy on e-taxi scheme for youth

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has exhorted banks to provide loans at concessional interest rates for the public welfare schemes of the government so that more and more people could avail the benefits of the schemes.

Presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the public sector, co-operative, and private banks here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the state government has initiated the first phase of the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme to provide self-employment opportunities to youth.

He said that the state government would provide 50% subsidy to youth under the scheme to enable them to purchase e-taxi and that all such vehicles would be hired by the state government offices to facilitate youth to earn on their own.

Under this scheme, banks should provide loans to the youth at concessional rates to reduce the EMI burden, the Chief Minister said and assured that the government will stand guarantee against the loan for e-taxi.

In the second phase, self-employment opportunities will be provided to the youth by setting up solar energy projects up to Panchayat level, he said.

The CM also asked the banks to send the amount of due interest to the state government within a stipulated time frame for payment.

The state government will issue 500 e-taxi permits in the first phase and its number will be increased as per the demand, Sukhu said, adding that diesel vehicles will also be phased out in all the government departments and e-vehicles will be promoted.