Himachal CM urges people to pave way for BJP’s ‘Mission Repeat’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday, urged the people of Anni in the Kullu district to give wholehearted support to the incumbent state government so as to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

He said that ‘Mission Repeat’ of the BJP Government has been ensured in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Haryana, Goa and now it was the turn of Himachal Pradesh to repeat the Government to ensure that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.,

Thakur was presiding over a programme, ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’, organised to commemorate 75 years of Himachal Pradesh at the Anni Assembly Constituency of the Kullu district.

He said the Anni area is almost identical with his own Seraj assembly constituency in the context of its developmental needs, tradition and lifestyle. It, therefore, has a special place in his heart and the present state government was giving priority to those areas which had been neglected due to one reason or the other.

Assuring the people of Anni of an accelerated development of the area, Thakur said all their demands would be considered favourably.

The Chief Minister alleged that the decision of the state government to celebrate 75 years of Himachal Pradesh in a befitting manner was not going well with the Congress leaders.

“These leaders were misleading the people of the state on one pretext or another. They even politicised sensitive issues like Corona by calling Corona vaccine as Modi vaccine. Afterwards, these same leaders stood in queue to get themselves vaccinated,” he pointed out.

Referring to the development of Anni Vidhan Sabha area, the Chief Minister said Rs 66 crore was being spent on construction of Civil Hospital Anni. On completion of this hospital, the people of the area would get the best health care facilities, he added.

He also mentioned that a SDM office has been opened at Nirmand to facilitate the people of the area.

Before addressing the crowd, Thakur laid foundation stones for six developmental projects worth Rs 44.70 crore for Anni Vidhan Sabha area including Rs 9.22 crore Combined Office complex at Nither, Rs 9.47 crore upgradation of Damehli to Nishani Arsu road under PMGSY, Rs 7.32 crore upgradation of Nither to Damah road under PMGSY, Rs 12.70 crore upgradation of Nishani to Pali Prantla road under PMGSY, Rs 5.79 crore upgradation of Bajir Baudi to Thachwa road under PMGSY and Rs 20 lakh Press Club Anni.

He also released a booklet highlighting the developmental works initiated in Anni Vidhan Sabha area during his tenure as chief minister.