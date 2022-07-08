Himachal CM lays stone for projects worth Rs. 55 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday, laid the foundation stones for four development projects worth Rs. 55 crore. The projects are expected to go a long way in providing world-class facilities to the local people and the tourists.

The projects covered under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) include Rs. 19.82 crore Sabzi Mandi at Darni Ka Bagicha (Shimla), Rs. 17.18 crore Bus Stand, Transport Office, Workshop and Commercial Complex, Dhalli in Shimla, Rs. 9.82 crore flyover at Khalini Chowk, and Rs. 7.62 crore foot over bridges phase-II and III near Vikasnagar.

While addressing a public meeting at Dhalli, the Chief Minister said that all the foundation stones of the projects which were laid by him today would prove a landmark for Shimla town.

He said his government was committed to restoring the old glory of Shimla town besides making it a smart city. Efforts are on to widen the existing roads, construct pedestrian paths and parking slots, improve water supply, and beautify parks.

Thakur pointed out that the Chabba water supply scheme worth Rs. 70 crore was completed in a record time of nine months after the Shimla town witnessed an unprecedented water crisis during the summer of 2018. He said the project has solved the water problem of the Shimla town.

The Chief Minister accused the previous government for ignoring the interests of people of Shimla town.

“The state government has initiated several projects for Shimla town to facilitate the people of the State capital. Adequate budget was provided by the present government for construction of new OPD Block of IGMC Shimla. The opposition leaders were trying to take credit for this building, which was unfortunate,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that a Rs. 1813 crore water supply scheme was being constructed for Shimla town, which on completion would provide 24 hours water supply to the people of Shimla town. A double lane tunnel is being constructed in Dhalli, which would ensure smooth and uninterrupted plying of vehicles on the busy route. He lamented that not even a single tunnel was constructed after India’s independence in Shimla town.

Earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off 21 advanced fire fighting vehicles worth Rs. 7.64 crore for different parts of the state from The Ridge, at Shimla.